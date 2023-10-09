E/R: Snr. Rev. Isaac Osei Bonsu organises free health screening for residents of Akyem Tafo

The General Overseer of Father's Chapel International Snr. Rev. Isaac Osei Bonsu in collaboration with New Life Homeopathic Clinic on 7th October, 2023 organized a free health screening exercise for the residents of Akyem Tafo and its environs as part of his birthday celebration.

The exercise was aimed at improving the health conditions of the people to remain productive to enhance the development of the area and Ghana as a whole.

"The people cannot help accelerate the growth of the area if their health conditions are not good, and health is wealth," he stated.

He added that quality health is essential for the progress of the community.

Snr. Rev. Isaac Osei Bonsu assured making the exercise an annual event continue to improve the health of the people to also serve God Almighty and the community.

Dr. Mark Agyei who is the CEO of New Life Homeopathic Clinic said most people are suffering from hidden sicknesses because they are unconcerned about their health conditions, urging the people to take their health issues seriously.

He called on the people, especially the youth, to adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid indulging in acts that have the tendency to jeopardize their health."I always feel happy anytime I see healthy citizens around me," he added.

About 300 to 400 people within Akyem Tafo and its environs were screened for hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis A,B, and C, malaria, blood pressure, blood group and sugar levels with blood pressure and malaria being the most prevalent cases.

They were also taken through counselling on how to live a healthy lifestyle and eat a balanced nutritional diet to boost their immune system.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to the media commended the Overseer of Father's Chapel International, Senior Rev. Isaac Osei Bonsu for this initiative.