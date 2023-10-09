NSS assures personnel of payment of September allowances, January to June outstanding arrears

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has assured national service personnel that allowances for the month of September are being processed for payment.

In a press statement signed by the Executive Director of NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, and issued on Sunday, October 8, Management said it took notice of concerns expressed by service personnel regarding "their unpaid allowances for September and arrears covering January to June, 2023 from the recent upward adjustments of their monthly allowances."

The statement noted that "allowances for September, 2023 have been released to the Scheme and are being processed for payment as soon as possible."

It added that "allowances for October and the arrears are all being processed and will be paid soon after payment of the September allowances."

Osei Assibey Antwi encouraged service personnel to "exercise restraint as the normal financial processes are being adhered to for all their well-deserved allowances to be paid."

He also commended "the patience of all service personnel in the face of the challenges they have experienced serving their country."