Obuasi witnesses reduction in teenage pregnancy cases - Girls Shall Grow

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal, ISD II Contributor
The Executive Director of Obuasi-based NGO, Girls Shall Grow Louisa Amoah has confirmed a reduction in cases of teenage pregnancy in Obuasi.

Speaking at the Living Right conference held by the NGO to mark its 5th anniversary said teenage pregnancy had been a major social challenge facing the youth, a situation she said was common in most mining communities.

She said the drop in teenage pregnancy cases can be attributed to the tremendous efforts NGOs like Girls Shall Grow have put in through their advocacy and empowerment programs to ensure girls stay away from situations that could get them pregnant.

She intimated that Girls Shall Grow has succeeded in building the self-esteem, confidence, and resilience of the Girl Child through mentoring programs where girls are provided with guidance and support to help them navigate challenges and make positive choices in life.

The Executive Director of Girls Shall Grow noted that the war against discrimination and marginalisation of the Girl Child can only be won if all stakeholders including teachers, parents and religious leaders join forces to intensify the campaign for women's empowerment.

She advocated for equal attention for the male child when discussing women's empowerment.

