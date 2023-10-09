1992 Constitution is not helping the fight against corruption; it’s derailing development – Togbe Afede XIV

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV has admonished the next government of the country to prioritise a review of the 1992 Constitution.

According to him, the Constitution over the years has not helped the country in the fight against corruption.

Addressing the grand durbar of the 2023 Asogli Yam Festival over the weekend, Togbe Afede XIV said until the review is done, the country will not see the needed development.

“Our 1992 Constitution is not helping the fight against corruption. It has given too much power to the president and until it is changed, we will not see the needed development.

“I admonish that our next government, just like Attah Mills did, take the review of our Constitution seriously,” Togbe Afede XIV said.

In the midst of current hardships, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli called on the citizenry to unite as one people and march forward toward a common goal.

He argued, “If Ghana is all we have, and we have to continue to shine as a bearer of peace, then we all must come together.”

The 2023 Asogli Yam Festival was held on the theme: “20 Years of Selfless and Inspiring Leadership”.

The festival was attended by Oseadeayor Agyeman Badu, the Dormaahene, as the special guest of honour, and other top dignitaries from far and near.