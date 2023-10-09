UTV attack: NPP's ‘Development in freedom’ motto now unprecedented intimidation, economic retrogression and suffering in silence — Prof Frimpong Boateng

Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, former Environment Minister

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister of Environment, has commented on the recent attack on Accra-based UTV by some men reportedly associated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A group of young men stormed the television station's premises on October 7, disrupting the United Showbiz entertainment live show.

They claimed panellists, especially social critic Kwame A Plus, regularly criticize the government and ruling party.

In reaction, Prof Frimpong-Boateng, an NPP stalwart and former Minister of Science and Environment expressed sadness that a party which rides on the motto: "Development in Freedom" could now be intimidating citizens.

He lamented that Ghanaians are facing a "government of friends family and concubines" that is making lives difficult.

"There are people who claim to be stalwarts of the party; they have neither political appointments nor positions in the party structure. They appear to wield so much power that one of them is described as ‘de facto Prime Minister’ of the country. Apparently, they have what it takes to get their friends and favourites appointed to prominent and powerful positions in society. At the same time, they have the tendency to disrespect and make life difficult for Ghanaians. This is unlike the NPP we know. NPP, HOW DID WE GET HERE?” he stated.

He continued, “We are being served with a variation of “family, friends, and concubines government”, and control of the press not through violence but through bribery and intimidation. We are witnessing the weaponization of state institutions to silence transformative voices while allowing patronized corruption to flourish. Instead of development in freedom, we are witnessing unprecedented intimidation, economic retrogression, and suffering in silence. NPP, HOW DID WE GET HERE?”