NPP thugs who invaded UTV not likely to be punished under this useless gov’t – Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has condemned the invasion of UTV Studios by a group of people who identified themselves as members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The group stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday to demand an apology from Kwame A-Plus, one of the regular pundits on the United Showbiz programme for tearing a letter from the NPP on live TV.

Following a complaint from the Despite Media Group and Ministry of Information, the Police moved to the scene and arrested sixteen (16) persons in connection with the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Dr. Clement Apaak in a post on social media expressed doubt about the possibility of the "hooligans" being prosecuted.

He argued that past examples of similar incidents under what he describes as ‘useless Akufo-Addo government’ did not end with the prosecution of offenders.

“Does anyone truly believe those NPP thugs who invaded UTV will be punished under this USELESS Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov't? What happened to those who beat up Nanka Bruce; the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator; Raided a Court; Maimed citizens during the Ayawaso by-election?” Dr. Clement Apaak questioned.

While the NPP has denied sanctioning the attack on UTV, the incident has been condemned by the NDC as well as former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.