Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo's Commitment to Combat Corruption Stands Strong

By ISD || contributor
Headlines Akufo-Addo's Commitment to Combat Corruption Stands Strong
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A video circulating on social media has recently garnered attention by making unsubstantiated claims of corruption against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and alleging his support for financial misconduct by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

However, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that the video's credibility is seriously undermined by a key inconsistency.

The video features an unidentified individual accusing President Akufo-Addo of corruption and implying that he endorses financial wrongdoing that has caused harm to the state.

Notably, the surroundings depicted in the video suggest that the narrator is not in Ghana, raising doubts about the accuracy of the information presented.

This geographical discrepancy calls into question the reliability of the video's claims.

To provide clarity on this matter, we turn to official sources and the track record of President Akufo-Addo in combating corruption.

President Akufo-Addo has consistently demonstrated his commitment to eradicating corruption from the nation's fabric.

His administration has implemented various measures to enhance transparency, accountability, and good governance.

These efforts have included the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, whose mandate is to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption.

Accusations of corruption against President Akufo-Addo without concrete evidence are not only unjust but also counterproductive to the nation's development.

His vision for Ghana centers on promoting economic growth, reducing poverty, and ensuring that the benefits of development reach all citizens.

The claims made in the viral video are without credible evidence.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remains steadfast in his commitment to the fight against corruption and his dedication to the welfare of Ghana's citizens.

It is essential for the public to rely on credible sources and verified information to make informed judgments about their leaders and government.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's Commitment to Combat Corruption Stands Strong Akufo-Addo's Commitment to Combat Corruption Stands Strong

2 hours ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's UTV invasion statement 'wobbly, disappointing' — GJA Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's UTV invasion statement 'wobbly, disappointing' — GJA

2 hours ago

Your response to delays in clearing HIV drugs inappropriate, highly irresponsible – Akandoh jabs MoH Your response to delays in clearing HIV drugs ‘inappropriate, highly irresponsib...

2 hours ago

NPP apologises to UTV over attack NPP apologises to UTV over attack

2 hours ago

Apologize for failing to clear antiretroviral drugs from ports – Minority chases Health Ministry Apologize for failing to clear antiretroviral drugs from ports – Minority chases...

2 hours ago

GRA goes after more businesses violating Ghanas tax laws GRA goes after more businesses violating Ghana’s tax laws

2 hours ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaah wants account freeze, cash seizure case expedited Cecilia Abena Dapaah wants account freeze, cash seizure case expedited

3 hours ago

Violence marred the close of Liberian President George Weah's re-election campaign. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Clashes erupt at Liberian president's re-election parade

3 hours ago

The IMF and World Bank last held their annual meetings in Africa in 1973. By FADEL SENNA AFP IMF, World Bank hold first meetings in Africa in 50 years

11 hours ago

You're building cathedral to honour God yet refuse to clearly declare your stance against LGBTQ+ — Pastor slams Akufo-Addo You're building cathedral to honour God yet refuse to clearly declare your stanc...

Just in....
body-container-line