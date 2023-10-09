Modern Ghana logo
NPP apologises to UTV over attack

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that it did not authorize or sanction the invasion of UTV studios by some of its members.

These individuals entered the studio to disrupt a live show in protest against comments made by one of the panellists.

The police have already arrested 16 persons allegedly involved in the incident.

The Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, said in an interview with Citi News, that the party will cooperate with the police to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“The party did not sanction anyone to go and disrupt the United Showbiz programme as was reported. We have moved swiftly to make an apology to them [UTV], and we are going to cooperate with the police to investigate the matter. We think that the attack is unacceptable, and it’s condemnable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the attack and called on the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to prosecute the attackers.

The GJA in a statement issued on Sunday said it was informed that about “30 hooligans attacked the studios of the Accra-based private television station, and although the Police arrested some of them, others managed to escape.”

—Citi Newsroom

