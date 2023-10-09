Cecilia Abena Dapaah wants account freeze, cash seizure case expedited

Former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah wants the Office of the Special Prosecutor's application to confirm the seizure of money found in her home and the order to freeze her bank accounts to be heard earlier.

According to her, the seizure of the money and the freezing of her accounts have caused and are causing her hardship, stress, and embarrassment.

She made this known in an application to abridge the time for the hearing of the application.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor filed the instant application after the High Court refused a similar application and instructed the anti-corruption agency to unfreeze her bank accounts and hand over the seized money to her.

The office, however, re-seized the money and re-froze the bank accounts moments after adhering to the court's direction. After this, the application for confirmation was filed on September 11, and the case was scheduled to be heard on October 18.

But in her application for abridgement, Cecilia Dapaah indicated that every day's delay in determining the motion would cause her further hardship.

She proposed that the case be heard on October 11. Meanwhile, she has described as misleading the claims by the Office of the Special Prosecutor that she is involved in real estate business with aliases and that the bank accounts of her brother continue to transfer money to her even after his death.

These are contained in an affidavit in opposition to the application for the confirmation of the re-seized GH¢2.83 million and the re-frozen bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah.

—citinewsroom