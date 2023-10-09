A/R: Kwabre ECG branch fully operationalizes cashless payment system

09.10.2023 LISTEN

Kwabre District branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti region has fully operationalized its cashless payment system and is no longer receiving cash payments.

Customers are now required to either purchase power or pay their bills through digital payments via mobile money or make payments at the bank.

As part of activities marking the global 'Customer Service Week,' the management and staff of the branch embarked on a sensitization drive to educate their customers on the cashless payment system.

The event took place on Friday, June 6, 2023, as staff of ECG at Faowade Business Unit in the Kwabre District engaged customers in areas like Mamponteng, Ahwiaa, Fawoade, and other neighboring communities.

Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

The Kwabre District Engineer, Alexander Jaker, explained that one needs to download the ECG PowerApp on both iOS and Android platforms to access the cashless payment system anytime and anywhere.

He also explained that customers without smartphones can access the system through *226#.

Alexander Jaker stated that the latest intervention formed part of the overall plans by the ECG to improve service delivery, especially, the services that involve payments.

“With this new digital payment platform, we will no longer receive cash here at our office and it will also help to ease the stress our customers go through to pay their bills," he said.

“Customers had to travel a considerable distance to conduct business with us before the implementation of this system, which was inconvenient for them given the expense of transportation and the inherent risk,” he noted.

Alexander Jaker added that the introduction of the ECG PowerApp for the cashless payment system is geared towards improving their operations and services to the customers.

"Our clients are always at the center of everything we do since without them we would not be in business, so we will constantly improve our operations to make it easier for them to use our services and more convenient for them,” he posited.

Alexander Jaker urged users to exercise caution and double-check that the meter or account numbers they enter into the system are accurate before tapping the app's "This is Correct" button.

Customers who have used the App have thanked the ECG for their intervention, saying that it is now easier to purchase power or pay bills without physically visiting an office.

They acknowledged that the procedure was time-consuming, though, and expressed the hope that the method might eventually become more practical.