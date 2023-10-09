Bawumia celebrates 60th birthday with Kumasi Children's Home

Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed his policies will focus on making life easier for the poor and vulnerable in society when elected as the next President of Ghana.

The flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said he is determined to build a nation that works for everybody and not a privileged few.

He has therefore called on Ghanaians to give strong backing to his candidature as as he plans to roll out carefully thought out policies and programmes to fight poverty and make things better for all.

Marks 60th Birthday with Orphans

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia said this when he joined the children at the Kumasi Children's Home to mark his 60th birthday on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Accompanied by the 2nd lady Samira Bawumia and some stalwarts of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) including the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, the Vice President handed over a number of items including 150 cartons of water, 100 bags of rice, 20 bags of sugar, 50 packs of diapers, 100 sacks of detergents, 200 cartons of assorted drinks among others.

Dr Bawumian again donated GHS60,000 to help in the running of the Home and pledged to provide a Coaster bus for the Home as well.

"I have always been passionate with the needy and poor in society because they are the ones who need help the most, that's why i choose to spend my birthday with the children in this Home," he stated.

Appreciation

The Manageress of the Kumasi Children's Home, Mabel Amponsah expressed gratitude to the Vice President for his kind gesture.

“On behalf of the over 90 children present here, some with disabilities, I thanked Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for deciding to celebrate his birthday with the vulnerable children some whom were abandoned at birth.

"Indeed his gesture is a clear indication of his love for humanity and our prayer is for God to guide and make you victorious of all your dreams," she said.