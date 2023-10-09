EP Church Meridian Presbytery Men's Fellowship holds 2023 conference

The 2023 Annual Conference of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana Meridian Presbytery Men's Fellowship, was conducted under the subject "Revive us again, O Lord, Heal Us!" "Men's Strategic Role."

The purpose of the conference was to provide the men a chance to take stock, assess, and evaluate their activities over the course of the year, and make decisions that would contribute to the development and progress of the fellowship.

The chairman of the conference, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency Tema, described the theme as highly gripping, as revival is a powerful notion in the Christian religion, referring to a time when believers experience a revitalised sense of faith and loyalty to God.

He explained that revival is often associated with times of spiritual awakening, both individually and collectively, and can be a time of great transformation and growth in the Christian life. He “tasked the men to move away from analogue to digital fellowship to make their quest for a revival meaningful”.

He noted that the Bible contains many passages that speak to the idea of revival, both as a historical event and as a present reality that believers can experience only if they move away from the old way of doing things and adopt more pragmatic programmes to revamp the fellowship.

Mr. Ameyibor explained that moving from analogue to digital men's fellowship requires that the goal of the Men's Fellowship be set to enable each man to reach his full potential as a kingdom man for the glorification of God and the benefit of others.

He noted that the intention of setting up men’s fellowship in a church, among others, is to provide men with advice on how to make Christ the centre of their lives and how to live more virtuously every day.

“Men's fellowship is essential to a man's spiritual health, so all men in the church—regardless of age, demographic, or stage of life—must make it a priority.

“In order to perform their obligations and responsibilities to God, the Church, their families, and communities, all men have the option to gather together through the Men's Fellowship to encourage and strengthen their faith in Christ,” Mr. Ameyibor noted.

Justice Isaac Douse, a former Appeal Court Judge who spoke on “the strategic role of men,” noted that men are mandated to drive innovation and contribute to economic growth.

He said men often play a significant role in building and maintaining a critical family system while serving as church leaders, directing the family towards godly leadership, serving as role models, and being guidance givers—not only for your church members but for everyone else in the community too.

Justice Douse, who was the guest speaker noted that men are to mentor and encourage people, furthering their faith and ensuring that they have a positive church experience.

Mr. Samuel Akoetey, President of the Meridian Presbytery Men’s Fellowship, charged the men to sit up and take up the mantel of leadership at home, church, community, and nation.

The conference was graced by the Reverend Wilson Dumasi, Meridian Presbytery Synod Clerk and Rev. Sena Quarcoo, Meridian Presbytery Men’s Fellowship Facilitator.

