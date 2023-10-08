ECG engage customers in Ningo-Prampram on cashless service

The staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Prampram District, has embarked on a customer engagement float within Prampram and Ningo to sensitize customers to its cashless services.

The staff commenced the float from the district office at Prampram through Koko junction, Harmony Gardens Road, lower Prampram, New Ningo, and Old Ningo Market, and ended at the Prampram lorry station.

Nana Aduhene II, the Prampram District Manager of ECG, said management initiated the series of floats as a way to bring the cashless service closer to its customers.

He indicated that it was obvious that some customers did not understand what it meant for ECG to go cashless and its benefits to them and the company.

He said interacting with the customers during the float gave them the opportunity to know the issues faced by the customers, especially when buying power using the cashless service.

He said personally that he had to download the power app for a number of them and also assist them in purchasing power instantly.

Nana Aduhene stated that the cashless service could be used by customers either through the ECG Power app or through the use of the *226# shortcode.

He explained that cashless service meant payment would no longer be received in cash from customers but rather through the shortcode and app using mobile money, cheques, and Visa or master cards.

The power app, he said, was compatible with both Android and IOS devices, adding that it has a user-friendly interface and could be used to make payments for both postpaid and prepaid meters, just like the shortcode.

According to the ECG Prampram District Manager, faults could also be on the app for the attention of the company, adding however that they do sometimes get challenges with some transactions not going through early enough as required.

He gave the assurance that no matter the situation, the company would strive to work round the clock to resolve challenges as and when they came up.

-CDA Consult || Contributor