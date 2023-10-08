Modern Ghana logo
Asiedu Nketiah leads NDC delegation to late Sunyani paramount chief’s one-week funeral

2 HOURS AGO

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has led the Party's delegation to attend the one-week funeral rite observance of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the late Paramount Chief of Sunyani.

The delegation included Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Alhaji Collins Dauda, the MP for Asutifi South and Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, the NDC Bono Regional Chairman.

Other regional party members, including Mr Saied Mubarak and Ms. Millicent Yeboah Amankwaa, the NDC Election 2024 parliamentary candidates for Sunyani East and West respectively.

The Party donated assorted drinks, packs of bottled water and a cash of GHS10,000.00 for the organisation of the funeral in line with tradition and as a sign of expressing their condolences to Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen Mother, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the 'Akwamuhene' of Sunyani and acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council and members and the bereaved Boahen Korkor Asennie royal family of Sunyani.

The news of Nana Nkrawiri II's demise was conveyed to the public in July 2023 at the Sunyani old palace by Nana Kwasi Apraku, the fetish priest of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality.

The late Nana Nkrawiri II, was born on Friday, May 31, 1946, and died in July 2022 at age 76.

He succeeded his late uncle, Nana Kwaku Yeboah, as the chief of Sunyani on Monday, March 17, 1980.

GNA

