Muster courage and go for breast cancer screening — Prof Jane Naane to women

By Ayeh Samuel II Contributor
The 2020 Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has admonished women to take their lives into their own hands and muster the courage to go for breast cancer screening.

She said it will help early detection of any issues in the breast for action to be taken than wait for the cancer to advance to incurable stages.

Speaking at a breast cancer screening program organized by the Greater Accra Women’s Wing of the NDC, she said “cancer is something that scares us all because it does not only bring financial burden in terms of its treatment but more significantly it comes with excruciating pain and suffering which sometimes lead to death among those affected. It is always good to go to the hospital for screening. The doctors say early detection is very critical, now that there is screening, I’m appealing to all women to avail themselves of early detection and treatment.”

She also noted the reaction of fear of voluntary cancer screening but encouraged all women to participate as it is essential to prevent breast cancer.

