Master Courage And Go For Breast Cancer Screening -Prof Jane Naane Opoku Agyeamang To Women

The 2020 Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeamang has admonished women to take their lives into their own hands and master the courage to go for breast cancer screening because it provides easier and manageable care rather than waiting for the cancer to advance to incurable stages .

Speaking at a breast cancer screening program organized by the greater Accra women’s wing , she said “ Cancer is something that scares us all because it does not only bring financial burden in terms of its treatment but more significantly it comes with excruciating pain and suffering which sometimes lead to death among those affected. It is always good to go to hospital for screening . The doctors say early detection is very critical , now that there is screening I’m appealing to all women to avail themselves for early detection and treatment”

She also sympathized with all women for their natural reaction of fear of voluntary cancer screening but encouraged them to participate as it is essential in management it if there is a growing cancer