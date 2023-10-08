Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
08.10.2023 Headlines

Ghana condemns attacks on Israel

Ghana condemns attacks on Israel
08.10.2023 LISTEN

Government of Ghana has condemned attacks on Israel by Hamas militants.

This follows ongoing events in Israel where Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip infiltrated into southern Israel to attack innocent Israeli civilians amid a barrage of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement issued on Sunday said “Ghana unequivocally condemns the attacks and calls on the Hamas leadership to immediately cease the attacks and withdraw its militants from southern Israel.

“While Ghana affirms its support for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, it calls on the Israeli government to exercise restraint in its response to Hamas attacks.”

It took the opportunity to call on both sides of the Israel-Palestinian conflict to return to the negotiation table.

108202373605-k5fri7t2h0-108202371232-whatsapp-image-2023-10-08-at-131535aa500ca5

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

We will surely restore macroeconomic stability if we work together as one nation – Ken Ofori-Atta We will surely restore macroeconomic stability if we work together as one nation...

58 minutes ago

GNFS set up 93-member volunteer squad at Swedru to combat bushfires GNFS set up 93-member volunteer squad at Swedru to combat bushfires

58 minutes ago

Sunyani East NPP delegates endorse Bawumia, assure him of 98 votes Sunyani East NPP delegates endorse Bawumia, assure him of 98% votes

58 minutes ago

Ghana missing in top 10 African countries with lowest crime rates Ghana missing in top 10 African countries with lowest crime rates

58 minutes ago

'Uncivilised NPP hooligans' attack on UTV is senseless, shameful, beastly — NDC 'Uncivilised NPP hooligans' attack on UTV is senseless, shameful, beastly — NDC

1 hour ago

Next government must take review of constitution seriously — Togbe Afede Next government must take review of constitution seriously — Togbe Afede   

1 hour ago

Ghana condemns attacks on Israel Ghana condemns attacks on Israel

1 hour ago

Attack on UTV blatant violation of freedom of media, free speech — Alan Kyerematen Attack on UTV blatant violation of freedom of media, free speech — Alan Kyeremat...

1 hour ago

Sunyani: Endorse me for election 2024 — Bawumia appeals to NPP delegates Sunyani: Endorse me for election 2024 — Bawumia appeals to NPP delegates

1 hour ago

My endorsement of Bawumia is my conviction – Oda MP My endorsement of Bawumia is my conviction – Oda MP

Just in....
body-container-line