Attack on UTV blatant violation of freedom of media, free speech — Alan Kyerematen

Read the full statement from Alan Kyerematen

I strongly condemn yesterday’s attack on members of UTV Ghana's United Showbiz program, which is a blatant violation of Freedom of the Media and Free Speech- two fundamental principles enshrined in our Constitution. This incident was a wanton display of arrogance of power and indiscipline, issues that have hindered our progress as a nation for far too long.

Our Constitution, particularly Article 162, strongly safeguards the independence of the media, and vehemently opposes any interference or harassment based on editorial opinions, views, or content.

I commend the swift response of our law enforcement agencies in addressing this incident. It is of utmost importance that we protect and uphold the media’s independence and hold those responsible for this attack accountable.

I call for the immediate and just prosecution of all individuals involved, as we must resoundingly convey that such actions have no place in our democratic society.

Let us always remember that a free and independent media is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy. It is our collective responsibility to uphold and protect these principles, which are essential to our progress as a people.

Ghana will rise again

-citinewsroom