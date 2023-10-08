Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Attack on UTV blatant violation of freedom of media, free speech — Alan Kyerematen

Headlines Attack on UTV blatant violation of freedom of media, free speech — Alan Kyerematen
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

2024 Independent Presidential Candidate hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has condemned attacks on United Showbiz’s host and guests in the studios of United Television (UTV) on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr Kyerematen said: “I strongly condemn yesterday’s attack on members of UTV Ghana's United Showbiz programme, which is a blatant violation of Freedom of the Media and Free speech- two fundamental principles enshrined in our Constitution.”

He said the incident was a wanton display of arrogance of power and indiscipline, issues that have hindered the country’s progress for far too long.

He indicated that the Constitution, particularly Article 162, strongly safeguarded the independence of the media, and vehemently opposed any interference or harassment based on editorial opinions, views, or content.

“I commend the swift response of our law enforcement agencies in addressing this incident. It is of utmost importance that we protect and uphold the media’s independence and hold those responsible for this attack accountable,” he added

Mr Kyerematen called for the immediate and just prosecution of all individuals involved, adding that Ghanaians must always remember that “a free and independent media is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy. It is our collective responsibility to uphold and protect these principles, which are essential to our progress as a people.”

Read the full statement from Alan Kyerematen

I strongly condemn yesterday’s attack on members of UTV Ghana's United Showbiz program, which is a blatant violation of Freedom of the Media and Free Speech- two fundamental principles enshrined in our Constitution. This incident was a wanton display of arrogance of power and indiscipline, issues that have hindered our progress as a nation for far too long.

Our Constitution, particularly Article 162, strongly safeguards the independence of the media, and vehemently opposes any interference or harassment based on editorial opinions, views, or content.

I commend the swift response of our law enforcement agencies in addressing this incident. It is of utmost importance that we protect and uphold the media’s independence and hold those responsible for this attack accountable.

I call for the immediate and just prosecution of all individuals involved, as we must resoundingly convey that such actions have no place in our democratic society.

Let us always remember that a free and independent media is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy. It is our collective responsibility to uphold and protect these principles, which are essential to our progress as a people.

Ghana will rise again
-citinewsroom

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

We will surely restore macroeconomic stability if we work together as one nation – Ken Ofori-Atta We will surely restore macroeconomic stability if we work together as one nation...

58 minutes ago

GNFS set up 93-member volunteer squad at Swedru to combat bushfires GNFS set up 93-member volunteer squad at Swedru to combat bushfires

58 minutes ago

Sunyani East NPP delegates endorse Bawumia, assure him of 98 votes Sunyani East NPP delegates endorse Bawumia, assure him of 98% votes

58 minutes ago

Ghana missing in top 10 African countries with lowest crime rates Ghana missing in top 10 African countries with lowest crime rates

58 minutes ago

'Uncivilised NPP hooligans' attack on UTV is senseless, shameful, beastly — NDC 'Uncivilised NPP hooligans' attack on UTV is senseless, shameful, beastly — NDC

1 hour ago

Next government must take review of constitution seriously — Togbe Afede Next government must take review of constitution seriously — Togbe Afede   

1 hour ago

Ghana condemns attacks on Israel Ghana condemns attacks on Israel

1 hour ago

Attack on UTV blatant violation of freedom of media, free speech — Alan Kyerematen Attack on UTV blatant violation of freedom of media, free speech — Alan Kyeremat...

1 hour ago

Sunyani: Endorse me for election 2024 — Bawumia appeals to NPP delegates Sunyani: Endorse me for election 2024 — Bawumia appeals to NPP delegates

1 hour ago

My endorsement of Bawumia is my conviction – Oda MP My endorsement of Bawumia is my conviction – Oda MP

Just in....
body-container-line