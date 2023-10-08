Modern Ghana logo
We're all trapped in Akufo-Addo's mess but coup not alternative - Mahama

Even though President Akufo-Addo has messed up Ghana, a coup is not an alternative, former President John Mahama has said.

Addressing the Conference of Regional Imams of Ghana at the 3rd National Conference of Imams in Kumasi, Mr. Mahama said: "We told NPP the path they were taking was dangerous but our advice fell on deaf ears", adding: "That is the reason we are where we are today and we are all facing the challenges".

"So, we all have to help out and get out of this mess".

"But we would have to adhere to constitutional governance so that we are not swayed by the alternative of coups", Mr Mahama noted.

"We should know that no matter the hardship, there will be the opportunity for an election for different people to be elected", he encouraged.

"It is only left with a year for us to say goodbye to some people and welcome others who can fix the economy", the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress said.

"So, let’s continue respecting the Constitution. We should never think of coups and everything will be fine", he stated.

