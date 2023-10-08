NMC expresses concerns over invasion of UTV studios by thugs

The National Media Commission (NMC) has expressed concerns over the invasion of the United Television (UTV) Studios Saturday evening by some young men.

A statement signed by Mr George Sarpong, Executive Secretary, NMC, said the Commission was concerned about the increasing use of violence as the preferred method for addressing grievances against the media and journalists.

It said perpetrators of such crimes must realise that violence does not produce better Journalism.

The statement said it was for that reason that the Constitution provided anyone who felt aggrieved by the work of the media the opportunity to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.

It said as Ghana approached elections in 2024, it was important for political actors and all Ghanaians to learn that the Ghana envisaged would not be built on the path of violent attacks on journalists.

The statement said in the next couple of weeks, the NMC would be rolling out a comprehensive programme to reactivate with key stakeholders the Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists to ensure the media continued to operate without fear.

It assured the public of their cooperation with the Police to get to the bottom of the matter.

A group of young men Saturday evening invaded the UTV studios and disrupted an ongoing entertainment show, United Showbiz.

A news brief from the Police said following a complaint from the Despite Media Group and Ministry of Information about the invasion, personnel were deployed to the venue.

It said 16 persons were arrested in connection with the incident and in custody assisting investigations.

