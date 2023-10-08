Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
08.10.2023 Social News

Police arrest 16 persons over invasion of UTV studios

Police arrest 16 persons over invasion of UTV studios
08.10.2023 LISTEN

The Police on Saturday evening arrested 16 persons for invading the studios of United Television (UTV).

The arrest follows a complaint from the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information.

According to the Police, the 16 persons were in custody assisting investigations.

Meanwhile, the National Media Commission (NMC) in a statement issued by Mr George Sarpong, the Executive Secretary, expressed concerns over the act.

It said the increasing use of violence as the preferred method for addressing grievances against the media and journalists must stop.

The Commission said perpetrators of such crimes must realise that violence did not produce better Journalism.

It said it was for that reason that the Constitution provided anyone who felt aggrieved by the work of the media the opportunity to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.

It said as Ghana approached elections in 2024, it was important for political actors and all Ghanaians to learn that the Ghana envisaged would not be built on the path of violent attacks on journalists.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NMC expresses concerns over invasion of UTV studios by thugs NMC expresses concerns over invasion of UTV studios by thugs

1 hour ago

Breast Cancer is not witchcraft or hereditary, seek early treatment – Dr Wiafe Addai Breast Cancer is not witchcraft or hereditary, seek early treatment – Dr Wiafe A...

1 hour ago

Police arrest 16 persons over invasion of UTV studios Police arrest 16 persons over invasion of UTV studios

1 hour ago

Anti-retroviral drugs locked-up at port to be cleared by October 13 — Ministry of Health Anti-retroviral drugs locked-up at port to be cleared by October 13 — Ministry o...

1 hour ago

Information Minister condemns attack on UTV Information Minister condemns attack on UTV

1 hour ago

Owusu-Bempah denies hand in U-TV studio invasion Owusu-Bempah denies hand in U-TV studio invasion

1 hour ago

One dead, 2 injured in car crash on Accra-Kumasi Highway One dead, 2 injured in car crash on Accra-Kumasi Highway

1 hour ago

Bus carrying young athletes catches fire in Akatsi Bus carrying young athletes catches fire in Akatsi

3 hours ago

Bawumia donates to Kumasi Childrens Home on 60th birthday Bawumia donates to Kumasi Children’s Home on 60th birthday

3 hours ago

AFP - SAID KHATIB Israel vows 'mighty vengeance' after surprise attack

Just in....
body-container-line