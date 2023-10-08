Anti-retroviral drugs locked-up at port to be cleared by October 13 — Ministry of Health

08.10.2023 LISTEN

Ministry of Health has described as misleading, reports that donated antiretroviral drugs have been abandoned at ports since July, supposedly due to the government’s failure to waive taxes.

The Ministry says these headlines do not accurately reflect the truth.

“The Ministry of Health has taken note of some media headlines suggesting that donated antiretroviral drugs have been abandoned at ports since July, supposedly due to the government’s failure to waive taxes. The Ministry categorically states that these headlines are misleading and do not accurately reflect the truth,” a press release issued by the Head of Public Relations, Mr. Isaac Ofei Baah said.

The Ministry explained that, “Over the years, the Ghana Supply Commission has effectively managed the clearance of antiretroviral drugs and other medical items at the ports on behalf of the Ministry of Health. As has been done in the past, the necessary waivers for the clearance of this batch was issued on time.”

The Ministry further explained that, “It must be noted that the volumes in this batch have been high requiring extra resources. Having brought this to the attention of the Commission, steps have been taken to secure the needed extra funds to ensure clearance by Friday, October 13, 2023.”

The release clarified that, “currently, 4% of HIV/AIDS patients in Ghana rely on these specific medications. Drugs for the remaining 96% are well stippled. Even for this 4%, there are viable alternative medications available in public health facilities.”

The Ministry therefore requested the public to disregard, “these erroneous and misleading headlines. The Ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the health of all citizens and will continue to ensure the availability of essential healthcare resources.”

It would be recalled that on Friday October 6, 2023, the Minority in Parliament said it finds it unacceptable that containers full of HIV anti-retroviral drugs have been kept at the ports since July this year.

According to a statement signed by Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, this has created needless shortage of medication for Persons Living with HIV.

The Minority said it will not sit aloof for Government to plunge Ghanaians all into needless danger.

“It is for this reason that we demand that: The Ministry of Finance as a matter of urgency issue the necessary tax exemption waivers to ensure that immediate clearance of the antiretroviral drugs and other medical equipment and consumables, Implement an automated tax exemption waiver system for medical consumables and equipment to curtail needless delays in clearing such items at the port, Institute reforms at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to ensure that systemic failures that lead to needless delays in the performance of its functions are eradicated,” the statement dated October 6, 2023 revealed.

Waive taxes on antiretroviral drugs detained at the ports – Minority tells government

The Minority further stated that it finds it unconscionable and a gross dereliction of duty that government officials in the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance will leave the donated containers of HIV anti-retroviral drugs at the ports.

The Minority alleged that government has not shown the needed commitment towards funding Ghana's National HIV and AIDS Programme because it is challenged on several fronts.

“Key amongst them is funding and lack of commitment by the Akufo-Addo government, in particular, to prioritize the eradication of HIV/AIDS although the First Lady serves as an Ambassador of the Ghana AIDS Commission. Funding for HIV/AIDS programmes in Ghana has largely been shouldered by donor partners with government making contributions in the form of maintenance of the Ghana AIDS Commission and paying counterpart funds in co-financing agreements with donor partners,” they stressed.

The statement noted that over the years, there have been gaps in funding programmes such as educational campaigns and treatment for HIV/AIDS.

“These funding gaps have increased due in part to government's lack of commitment to the HIV/AIDS fight as a whole. In 2019, even before COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, Ghana lost more than $19m from PEPFAR and $2m from the Global Fund due to failure to meet its co-funding obligations. From 2021 to 2023 government had co-financing obligations of $17,138,222 to the Global Fund but paid only US$4,202,698 leaving a balance of approximately $13m. Ghana currently risks losing another $13m by early next year due to its continuous failure to pay its share of counterpart funds to Global Fund,” the Minority stated.