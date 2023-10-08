Best wishes pour as Bawumia marks 60th birthday

Scores of Ghanaians, including ministers of State, chief executives of public and private sector institutions, and journalists have sent best wishes and solidarity messages to Vice President Bawumia on his 60th birthday.

Leading the pack with best wishes is Hajia Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President.

In a social media post, she wrote,””It’s your 60th birthday, and I can’t thank Allah enough for his mercies and the blessings He has bestowed upon you. Thank you for being a loving husband and father even as you’re dedicated to the service of our nation. I wish you the very best in the years ahead.

Happy birthday, darling. “

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, also celebrated Dr Bawumia, describing him as: ” The best Vice President Ghana has ever had. “

Dr Mustapha Abdul Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, National Petroleum Authority, also wrote, “I wish His Excellency, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a happy 60th birthday.

May your years ahead be filled with wisdom, success, and continued leadership as you embark on the journey towards being the next President of Ghana. Without a shred of doubt, I believe you’ll be a great President and leader of our dear nation, Ghana. “

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation wrote, “Wishing a very happy 60th birthday to the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Here’s to many more years of wisdom and service. “

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a journalist, also wrote, “May God grant you decades of good health and vitality ahead. “

As part of activities marking his 60th birthday, Dr Bawumia donated assorted items, including food, drinks and toiletries to the Kumasi Children’s Home.

Some clerics from both Muslim and Christian faiths prayed for him and asked for God’s continuous protection over his life and the family.

The Vice President was born on October 7, 1963 in Tamale to Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, former Chairman of the Council of State (1992–2000) and Hajia Mariama Bawumia, both of blessed memory.

He was the 12th of his father's 18 children and the second of his mother's five children.

His father was a teacher, lawyer and politician and a Mamprugu Royal and Paramount Chief of Kperiga in the Northern Region. Dr Bawumia is married to Samira Ramadan Bawumia, the only daughter of Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, the former PNC National Chairman.

Dr Bawumia every year celebrates his birthday with the less privileged and the vulnerable in society such as cured lepers, and street children.

The celebrations are marked with donations to children’s wards in some health facilities.

GNA