Coup not an option – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to uphold the 1992 constitution and refrain from entertaining any intentions of endorsing a potential coup d’état in Ghana.

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) emphasized that despite the current economic challenges in the country, considering a coup should not even be the last resort.

This call comes in light of recent coups in West African countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger.

Addressing the Conference of Regional Imams of Ghana at the 3rd National Conference of Imams in Kumasi, Mr. Mahama also criticized the Akufo-Addo-led government for its handling of national affairs.

“We told NPP the path they were taking was dangerous but our advice fell on deaf ears. And that is the reason we are where we are today and we are all facing the challenges. So we all have to help out and get out of this mess. But we would have to adhere to constitutional governance so that we are not swayed by the alternative of coups.”

“We should know that no matter the hardship there will be the opportunity for an election for different people to be elected. It is only left with a year for us to say goodbye to some people and welcome others who can fix the economy. So let’s continue respecting the Constitution. We should never think of coups and everything will be fine,” he stated.

Reading a communique jointly drafted by the regional imams from across the country, Suallah Abdallah Quandah, Executive Secretary, the Conference of Regional Imams of Ghana condemned any advocacy for a coup d’état while urging the government to implement effective measures to address pressing concerns of Ghanaians and thereby prevent any potential calls for a coup d’état.