Be ashamed of your 'hooliganism' description of protestors; you're a beneficiary — Kwesi Pratt slams BoG governor

Kwesi Pratt, the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, has strongly criticised the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, for his reaction to the #OccupyBoG protesters who gathered at the bank's premises last Tuesday.

The protesters marched to the Bank of Ghana to present a petition to Governor Addison and his deputies, calling for their resignation over allegations of mismanagement that led to a substantial loss of GH¢60.8 billion.

In a reaction to the protest, a publication by Central Banking quoted Dr. Addison for describing them protest as "completely unnecessary." He also described the protesters led by NDC MPs as "hooligans."

He emphasised that neither he nor his deputies would step down from their positions.

In an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Kwesi Pratt expressed his disappointment with the choice of words used by the Governor, describing them as unfortunate.

Pratt asserted that if the protesters were labelled as hooligans, then Dr. Addison should also be regarded as a "beneficiary of hooliganism."

He pointed out that President Akufo-Addo, who appointed the Governor, led political demonstrations in the country under the Rawlings regime notably the 'Kumi Preko' demonstration.

According to Mr Pratt, Dr. Addison should have refrained from making such comments, stating that "he didn't talk properly at all."

He emphasised that political demonstrations and activism have played a role in shaping the political landscape of Ghana and even contributed to Dr. Addison's appointment as Governor.

"That hooliganism partly contributed to you becoming a Governor. Those who have the authority and have appointed you to become a Governor at the Bank of Ghana were actively involved in demonstrations.

“So, if a demonstration is hooliganism, then you are a beneficiary of hooliganism... I'm ashamed of the Governor and Bank of Ghana," Pratt remarked.

Gideon Afful Amoako
