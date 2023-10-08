Body of E. T. Mensah expected in Ghana October 10

A delegation made up of stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in South Africa to finalize the arrangement for the body of former Youth and Sports Minister, Enoch Teye Mensah, popularly known as E. T. Mensah to be flown back home, Ghana.

The delegation sent by the party and government was led by Mr. Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, former Greater Accra Regional Minister and former Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency.

The rest are Mr. Ade Coker, the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC; Mr. Ebenezer Mensah, junior brother of ET Mensah and Madam Diana Nortey, the Queen Mother of Prampram.

The team was met on arrival by the NDC South African Chapter led by Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie and other chapter executives and members who have been liaising with the family and the party since the demise of the party stalwart. There were lots of NDC sympathizers who thronged the airport to receive the high level delegation from Ghana.

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, H. E. Charles Owiredu sent a representative, Mr Philip Acquah, minister in charge of Consular Affairs to welcome the delegation at the airport and to express their condolences to the grieving families.

The body would be brought to Ghana on Tuesday, October 10.

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has notified the family he will be at the Kotoka International Airport, together with the members of the Council of State, to receive the body of one of Ghana’s illustrious sons.

President Akufo-Addo described ET Mensah, a former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, as a “good friend”, adding that he “was a warm, generous, gregarious man with a keen intellect and a wonderful sense of humour.”