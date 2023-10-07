The recent surge in the cost of renal dialysis treatment in Ghana has been attributed to fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate, according to Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the presidential advisor on health.

While import charges have played a role in the price hike, Dr. Nsiah-Asare emphasized that the primary factor contributing to the surge is the recent volatility in foreign exchange rates.

Ghanaians, especially patients dependent on dialysis treatment, expressed their concerns when the Renal Dialysis Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital announced a huge increase in fees, from GH¢380 to GHS¢765.42 per dialysis session on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The move prompted swift reactions, with the Minority Caucus in Parliament describing the increment as illegal and outrageous.

They called on the hospital to promptly reverse the price hike.

However, during an interview on Eyewitness News, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare shed light on the underlying reasons for the cost escalation.

He pointed out that dialysis treatment is inherently expensive, regardless of the location.

He explained that a substantial portion of the costs is incurred due to the disposable materials used in the dialysis process, most of which are imported.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare stated, "Almost all the things we use in dialysis are imported into the country, and the problem is because of the foreign exchange regime and what has happened over the period of time is the foreign exchange."

Dr. Nsiah-Asare added, “What we need to do holistically is to look at the causes of renal cases that we have, the burden, the treatment methods available, the preventive measures to put in place and we need to look at these things holistically.”