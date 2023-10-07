Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Price hike in dialysis treatment due to foreign exchange rate — Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare

Health Price hike in dialysis treatment due to foreign exchange rate —Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The recent surge in the cost of renal dialysis treatment in Ghana has been attributed to fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate, according to Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the presidential advisor on health.

While import charges have played a role in the price hike, Dr. Nsiah-Asare emphasized that the primary factor contributing to the surge is the recent volatility in foreign exchange rates.

Ghanaians, especially patients dependent on dialysis treatment, expressed their concerns when the Renal Dialysis Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital announced a huge increase in fees, from GH¢380 to GHS¢765.42 per dialysis session on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The move prompted swift reactions, with the Minority Caucus in Parliament describing the increment as illegal and outrageous.

They called on the hospital to promptly reverse the price hike.

However, during an interview on Eyewitness News, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare shed light on the underlying reasons for the cost escalation.

He pointed out that dialysis treatment is inherently expensive, regardless of the location.

He explained that a substantial portion of the costs is incurred due to the disposable materials used in the dialysis process, most of which are imported.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare stated, "Almost all the things we use in dialysis are imported into the country, and the problem is because of the foreign exchange regime and what has happened over the period of time is the foreign exchange."

Dr. Nsiah-Asare added, “What we need to do holistically is to look at the causes of renal cases that we have, the burden, the treatment methods available, the preventive measures to put in place and we need to look at these things holistically.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Coup not an option – Mahama Coup not an option – Mahama

46 minutes ago

International Maritime Hospital records high kidney diseases International Maritime Hospital records high kidney diseases

46 minutes ago

NDC to hold parliamentary primaries in five constituencies NDC to hold parliamentary primaries in five constituencies

46 minutes ago

Fuel tanker catches fire on Tarkwa-Bogoso Highway Fuel tanker catches fire on Tarkwa-Bogoso Highway

46 minutes ago

Bawumia clocks 60 today Bawumia clocks 60 today

46 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe back calls for resignation of BoG Governor Franklin Cudjoe back calls for resignation of BoG Governor

3 hours ago

AFP - BASHAR TALEB World reacts to surprise attack by Hamas on Israel

3 hours ago

Full Text: Ken Ofori-Atta's statement at joint press conference with IMF on Staff Level Agreement Full Text: Ken Ofori-Atta's statement at joint press conference with IMF on Staf...

7 hours ago

Waive taxes on antiretroviral drugs detained at ports — Minority tells government Waive taxes on antiretroviral drugs detained at ports — Minority tells governmen...

7 hours ago

Too early to say the economy has turned the corner – Economist Too early to say the economy has turned the corner – Economist

Just in....
body-container-line