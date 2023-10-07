Techers will do better if working conditions are improved – Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has raised concern about the thousands of Ghanaian teachers leaving the country to teach in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

In recent months, 10,000 Ghanaian teachers have secured certification to teach in the UK.

This has become a matter of discussion in the country this past week, with many attributing the mass exodus of teachers to the UK to the bad condition of service of teachers in the country.

Speaking to Joy News during a discussion on the matter on Saturday, October 7, Dr. Clement Apaak argued that teacher exodus will only be addressed if government is honest in addressing the challenges facing teachers.

He said everything must be done for teachers to receive the needed tools to do better in Ghana.

“We have to be honest and sincere in addressing the challenges facing teachers.

“Teachers are doing well. They will do better if they are given the tools to work and working conditions are improved,” Dr. Clement Apaak said.

Contributing to the programme, the President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Rev. Isaac Owusu urged the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum to focus on addressing the problems teachers face in the country.

“The working environment matters too. If you post a teacher to a place where there's no water, accommodation or network services to make calls, it demotivates teachers.

“If the Minister has identified the problems, then I hope next year, we won't be back to this conversation,” Rev. Isaac Owusu noted.