The place is still volatile to bring back the lorry stations, markets to their original places — Bawku Naba tells joint security task force

Headlines Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II Zugraan of Kusaug traditional area
1 HOUR AGO
Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II Zugraan of Kusaug traditional area

The Zugraan of Kusaug Traditional Area Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II has rejected calls by a joint security task force in troubling Bawku to bring back the lorry stations and markets to their original places.

According to Zugraana, the insecurity in the township of the municipality is still high and such a move could lead to more deaths.

Naba Azoka said that the place is still not safe for re-integration but tasked the government to focus on ensuring total peace in the area.

He added that the re-integration would not happen anytime soon but would be successful when there is total peace in the area.

"If there is peace, the people themselves will integrate," he stated.

Zugraana has directed all bus stations loading at the shoulders of the town roads to move to the articulator station opposite Kpalwega Primary School and adjacent Azoka Memorial School to operate until further notice.

Naba Azoka made this statement when the joint task force, the Upper East Regional Minister and other government officials called on him at his palace after meeting chairmen of transport unions of both factions in the Bawku Municipal Assembly to see the way forward for free movement of goods and persons within the municipality.

The meeting of the transport union chairmen ended inconclusively as both factions did not come to an agreement on the proposal made by the task force.

Some of the youth in the two feuding factions described the Sabon gari, the new main lorry station as a battleground where alot of the attacks occurred.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

