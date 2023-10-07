Waive taxes on antiretroviral drugs detained at ports — Minority tells government

Minority in Parliament says it finds it unacceptable that containers full of HIV anti-retroviral drugs have been kept at the ports since July this year.

According to a statement signed by Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, this has created needless shortage of the medication for Persons Living with HIV.

The Minority said it will not sit aloof for Government to plunge Ghanaians all into needless danger.

“It is for this reason that we demand that: The Ministry of Finance as a matter of urgency issue the necessary tax exemption waivers to ensure that immediate clearance of the antiretroviral drugs and other medical equipment and consumables, Implement an automated tax exemption waiver system for medical consumables and equipment to curtail needless delays in clearing such items at the port, Institute reforms at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to ensure that systemic failures that lead to needless delays in the performance of its functions are eradicated,” the statement dated October 6, 2023 revealed.

The Minority further stated that it finds it unconscionable and a gross dereliction of duty that government officials in the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance will leave the donated containers of HIV anti-retroviral drugs at the ports.

The Minority alleged that government has not shown the needed commitment towards funding Ghana's National HIV and AIDS Programme because it is challenged on several fronts.

“Key amongst them is funding and lack of commitment by the Akufo-Addo government, in particular, to prioritize the eradication of HIV/AIDS although the First Lady serves as an Ambassador of the Ghana AIDS Commission. Funding for HIV/AIDS programmes in Ghana has largely been shouldered by donor partners with government making contributions in the form of maintenance of the Ghana AIDS Commission and paying counterpart funds in co-financing agreements with donor partners,” they stressed.

The statement noted that over the years, there have been gaps in funding programmes such as educational campaigns and treatment for HIV/AIDS.

“These funding gaps have increased due in part to government's lack of commitment to the HIV/AIDS fight as a whole. In 2019, even before COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, Ghana lost more than $19m from PEPFAR and $2m from the Global Fund due to failure to meet its co-funding obligations. From 2021 to 2023 government had co-financing obligations of $17,138,222 to the Global Fund but paid only US$4,202,698 leaving a balance of approximately $13m. Ghana currently risks losing another $13m by early next year due to its continuous failure to pay its share of counterpart funds to Global Fund,” the Minority stated.

They added that, “It therefore smacks of gross insensitivity and wickedness that having failed to pay its share of counterpart funding for Ghana's HIV/AIDS programme, the Akufo Addo government will now add on to its long list of reckless and irresponsible acts, excessive delays in the issuance of tax waivers required to clear donated antiretroviral drugs at the port. This act of gross insensitivity is threatening to upset Ghana's HIV virus eradication agenda and unfortunately creating a fertile ground for the spread of the virus under these difficult economic conditions.

Persons Living with HIV who depend on the Abacavir Lamivudine regime are now at an elevated risk of developing resistance to this antiretroviral drug rendering it ineffective against the virus. Should this risk crystalise, government will require even more funding to deal with the HIV challenge in Ghana.”

The Minority emphasized that “This is a national emergency that if unchecked could lead to an increase in the prevalence rate of HIV in Ghana, increase in morbidity and mortality for Persons Living with HIV and increase the overall cost of HIV management in Ghana. The Health and well-being of Ghanaians are non-negotiable, and we urge government to act swiftly and responsibly in addressing this crisis.”

