Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

“I'm disappointed in Ken Agyapong, I've not been coerced to support Bawumia" — Akyem Oda MP rubbishes claims

Headlines I'm disappointed in Ken Agyapong, I've not been coerced to support Bawumia — Akyem Oda MP rubbishes claims
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akyem Oda Constituency, Alexender Akwasi Acquah, has shrugged off claims that he has been threatened with cancellation of “vital” developmental projects in his Constituency to vote for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearership race.

He, therefore, described comments allegedly made by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, also a flagbearer aspirant, to that effect, as unfounded.

Mr Agyapong in a tweet on October 5, 2023, suggested that the NPP was forcing everyone to support one aspirant in the upcoming November 4, 2023, flagbearership contest.

Mr Agyapong, in the post, added that the MP for Akyem Oda had been allegedly threatened that the market in the Akyem Oda Constituency would not be constructed because Mr Acquah supported him (Kennedy Agyapong).

However, Mr Acquah in statement issued Friday, October 6, 2023, said he was not being coerced to support Dr. Bawumia.

“I hereby express my profound disappointment with this assertion, it does not only disparage my integrity but also undermines my role as a representative of a prominent constituency in the Eastern Region, Akyem-Oda,” Mr Acquah said.

He said his support for Dr Bawumia was based on his personal conviction that the Vice President possessed the capability to lead the NPP to a decisive victory in election 2024.

Mr Acquah added that he possessed the fortitude to make political decisions independently, devoid of inducement and threats and that he had not at any point been subjected to intimidation or coercion in relation to a project in his constituency.

According to him, the Akyem Oda Central Market had been a priority of the government and predated the intensity of the NPP flagbearship contest.

He restated his unwavering support for Dr Bawumia and called on all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue as the elections approached.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kenya's President William Ruto promised to restructure the economy by taming the country's appetite for loans. By Lewis Joly POOLAFPFile Kenya's Ruto to ask China for $1bn loan, debt restructure

1 hour ago

Chafion Madi AFP French state to pay Mayotte residents' water bills as crisis worsens

1 hour ago

I'm disappointed in Ken Agyapong, I've not been coerced to support Bawumia — Akyem Oda MP rubbishes claims “I'm disappointed in Ken Agyapong, I've not been coerced to support Bawumia" — A...

1 hour ago

Bawumia attends late Sunyanimanhenes one week funeral Bawumia attends late Sunyanimanhene’s one week funeral 

1 hour ago

Prof. Jane Naana encourages women to regularly examine their breasts Prof. Jane Naana encourages women to regularly examine their breasts

1 hour ago

Obese persons have higher risk of cardiovascular complications – Medical Officer Obese persons have higher risk of cardiovascular complications – Medical Officer

6 hours ago

If we talk about factors of inflation including food; BoG doesn't plant maize or plantain to determine that—Akosua Manu “If we talk about factors of inflation including food; BoG doesn't plant maize o...

6 hours ago

OccupyBOGdemo: Dr. Addison is not solely to blame for economy challenges; it's Russia-Ukraine war— Akosua Manu #OccupyBOGdemo: Dr. Addison is not solely to blame for economy challenges; it's ...

6 hours ago

It's a reality MPs are being threatened to show loyalty to an establishment candidate—Kennedy Agyapong reveals It's a reality MP’s are being threatened to show loyalty to an establishment can...

6 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to passage of Affirmative Action Bill Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to passage of Affirmative Action Bill

Just in....
body-container-line