Prof. Jane Naana encourages women to regularly examine their breasts

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 NDC Vice Presidential candidate to former President John Dramani Mahama has encouraged women to regularly examine their breasts to avoid breast cancer.

She said it was better for them to screen and know their status than having it unknowingly.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, who was speaking to women in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra as part of the October Breast Cancer awareness programme urged them to take advantage of the free screening to know their status.

The programme was organised by the Greater Accra Regional Women's Organizer for the National Democratic Congress, Madam Felicia Bortey for the people of Ashaaiman and beyond.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the women could benefit from the experts who were there to advise them and to share with others.

“Sometimes we don't even know that we are at risk till the situation has well advanced, better known today than regret tomorrow” was the rallying cry for free breast cancer screening.

Also in attendance for the event were many members of the party including, Mr Ernest Henry Norgbe, Member of Parliament of Ashaiman, Regional Vice Chairman Ibrahim Jaja, Constituency Chairman Sadat Jello, Greater Accra Women's Organizer Jessica Braimah and Constituency Chairman W O Badatu Iddrisu.

Constituency Deputy Women's Organizer Beatrice Agbeko Teye; and many NDC party members were also present.

GNA