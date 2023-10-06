Theresa Kufuor’s one week commemoration set for October 11

06.10.2023 LISTEN

The one-week observance of the passing of former First Lady Mrs. Theresa Kufuor has been slated for Wednesday, October 11.

Madam Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87, following an extended period of illness.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the office of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

“It is hereby announced for the attention of the general public that the One-Week Observance of the demise of the former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, will be held on Wednesday 11th October 2023 at the Peduase residence of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor from morning to evening. All are cordially invited,” the office said in a statement.

The office of the former president therefore opined that it would appreciate that all well-wishers who intend to pay a visit to the family to offer condolences and commiserate with them to do so by Monday 9th October, so that the premises could be prepared on Tuesday for the following day’s activities.

-citinewsroom