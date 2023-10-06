Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
06.10.2023 Headlines

Theresa Kufuor’s one week commemoration set for October 11

Theresa Kufuors one week commemoration set for October 11
06.10.2023 LISTEN

The one-week observance of the passing of former First Lady Mrs. Theresa Kufuor has been slated for Wednesday, October 11.

Madam Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87, following an extended period of illness.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the office of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

“It is hereby announced for the attention of the general public that the One-Week Observance of the demise of the former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, will be held on Wednesday 11th October 2023 at the Peduase residence of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor from morning to evening. All are cordially invited,” the office said in a statement.

The office of the former president therefore opined that it would appreciate that all well-wishers who intend to pay a visit to the family to offer condolences and commiserate with them to do so by Monday 9th October, so that the premises could be prepared on Tuesday for the following day’s activities.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Issue necessary tax exemption waivers for immediate clearance of antiretroviral drugs – Minority to Finance Ministry Issue necessary tax exemption waivers for immediate clearance of antiretroviral ...

2 hours ago

Teacher exodus will get worse if challenges confronting teachers are not addressed – GNAT tells Akufo-Addo Teacher exodus will get worse if challenges confronting teachers are not address...

2 hours ago

'Be part of the national decision-making process, not mere spectators' —Togbe Afede to Asogli youth 'Be part of the national decision-making process, not mere spectators' — Togbe A...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoG: 'Refusal to submit petition to BoG head of security show of self-interest' —Atik Mohammed blasts NDC OccupyBoG: 'Refusal to submit petition to BoG head of security show of self-inte...

3 hours ago

HIV AIDS patients dying as Anti-Retroviral drugs shipment locked up over covid-19, ECOWAS and AU taxes HIV/ AIDS patients dying as Anti-Retroviral drugs shipment locked up over covid-...

3 hours ago

'NPP taken over by leaders who can insult more; they've lost their elite status' —Atik Mohammed 'NPP taken over by leaders who can insult more; they've lost their elite status'...

4 hours ago

If we talk about factors of inflation including food; BoG doesn't plant maize or plantain to determine that—Akosua Manu “If we talk about factors of inflation including food; BoG doesn't plant maize o...

4 hours ago

OccupyBOGdemo: Dr. Addison is not solely to blame for economy challenges; it's Russia-Ukraine war— Akosua Manu #OccupyBOGdemo: Dr. Addison is not solely to blame for economy challenges; it's ...

4 hours ago

It's a reality MPs are being threatened to show loyalty to an establishment candidate—Kennedy Agyapong reveals It's a reality MP’s are being threatened to show loyalty to an establishment can...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to passage of Affirmative Action Bill Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to passage of Affirmative Action Bill

Just in....
body-container-line