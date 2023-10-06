Ashanti Region East ECG marks Customer Service Week to raise awareness on cashless payment system

06.10.2023 LISTEN

The Ashanti Region East of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has marked its Customer Service Week celebration to raise awareness of the introduction of a cashless payment system.

With the cashless payment system, transactions such as payment of bills and purchasing of prepaid credit can be done through an ECG PowerApp.

On the ECG PowerApp on both Android and iOS platforms, customers can now download and access the ECG services anytime and anywhere.

Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

The 2023 celebration falls between October 2 to 6, on the theme, “Team Service.”

Activities marked on Friday, October 6, 2023, to celebrate the week included a float through some communities around the ECG Regional office at the Kumasi Airport roundabout.

During the float, the company's staff engaged ECG customers with the education on ECG PowerApp, its related cashless payment services and the need to pay bills promptly.

The General Manager for the Ashanti Region East of the ECG, Mark Asomani-Wiafe, indicated that transactions such as payment of bills and purchasing prepaid credit would be done through the ECG PowerApp.

He added that customers without smartphones can access the system through *226#.

Mark Asomani-Wiafe interacting with the media revealed that the company has undertaken significant digital initiatives in the past few months, including the enhanced Power App and the cashless system.

He stated the ECG Power App stands out as a powerful tool for the company’s efficiency and also empowers customers to manage their electricity accounts with ease.

“With the cashless payment system, customers will no longer travel long distances to our offices to purchase credits and settle bills. All one needs to do is go to their mobile phones, access the ECG PowerApp, and do whatever one wants to do,” he emphasized.

Another aim of the celebration according to the ECG Ashanti East manager “is to bring customers closer, satisfy, appreciate, promote a healthy relationship, and also show how much the company cares about their unique needs”.

He also indicated that the company will do everything possible to make sure that its customers are given the best services.

Addressing the staff, Mark Asomani-Wiafe thanked them for their cooperation and immense contribution to educating customers.

He said the various intensive revenue mobilization exercises have significantly increased customer database and revenue inflows.

He further stated that “due to ECG's position within the electricity value chain, we have an arduous task to ensure we constantly oil the electricity value chain to propel the wheel of the chain so as to keep the lights on”.

Mr Asomani-Wiafe urged customers to desist from illegal power connections and tampering with ECG metres, and warned that “any person found culpable will be seriously dealt with.”