06.10.2023

Teacher exodus will get worse if challenges confronting teachers are not addressed – GNAT tells Akufo-Addo

LISTEN

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is unhappy that teachers in the country continue to face numerous challenges.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, GNAT General Secretary Thomas Musah said it is discouraging that although promises have been made by current and past governments, the conditions of service of teachers are not getting any better.

Reacting to the report that some 10,000 Ghanaian teachers have secured certification to teach in the United Kingdom, the GNAT Secretary said the number is likely to go up if teachers are not treated well and their challenges are not addressed.

“We have said over and over again that a teacher with the current condition of service cannot put up a two-bedroom house when he goes on retirement. There is no way. And if you cannot retire into a two-bedroom house with the basic necessities, then how do you take care of your health? And for this exodus thing, we need to expect more,” Thomas Musah argued.

He continued, “So the teaching profession has become like a stepping stone. You get into it to find something to do and leave when something better comes along. Is that how we want it? I don’t think so.”

On the back of President Akufo-Addo’s assurance that government is committed to investing in the education sector to improve teaching and learning, GNAT has appealed to the President to prioritise the well-being of teachers.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

