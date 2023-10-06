Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia is a fine gentleman - AG Head of Sunyani Traditional Council

The acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council has lauded the conduct and demeanour of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the discharge of his national and personal duties.

According to Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, Dr Bawumia is a "fine, fine gentleman" who deserves all the accolades he continues to receive.

Nana Sarbeng II commended the Vice President when he, on behalf of the Sunyani Traditional Council, received Dr Bawumia to events marking the official One Week for the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

Nana Sarbeng noted that although the Council has not officially informed Government of the demise and funeral arrangements for the late Omanhene, Dr Bawumia - who is in the Bono Region as part of his nationwide engagement with NPP delegates ahead of the party's upcoming Presidential Primaries - had made a point to call on the chiefs and commiserate with them.

"Since I have known Dr Bawumia, I have never seen him insult or attack anyone. I have never seen him even angry. He is a fine, fine gentleman, and I strongly hope that his prayers and wishes will be granted," he added.

The Paramount Queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II and other members of the Sunyani Traditional Council commended government for the ongoing developments in the area, and urged Dr Bawumia to remain focused and help to deliver on the promises made to Ghanaians.

Vice President Bawumia was accompanied by the MP for Sunyani West who also doubles as Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon Ignatius Baffuor Awuah; Minister for Health and MP for Dormaa Central, Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu; Bono Regional Minister Hon Justina Owusu Banahene, and other party and government officials.

The late Nana Nkrawiri II, who ascended the throne on March 17, 1980 was born on Friday May 31, 1946 and passed on to glory aged 76 in July 2022.

