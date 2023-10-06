Regulate churches in Ghana — Rt. Anglican Archbishop to gov't

Most Rev Prof. Daniel Yinkah Sarfo Retired Archbishop Emeritus-Anglican Church-Kumasi Diocese has called for the regulation of churches in Ghana.

He has charged the Registrar General to ensure that churches registered satisfy certain requirements, saying, “the Registrar General in registering Churches must ensure that leaders of the church are well trained, qualified and have relevant constitution to guide the Church.”

The retired Archbishop has also challenged the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to monitor the activities of churches against the exploitation of the poor.

Following the high rate of ecclesiastical malpractices presently in Ghana, including the commercialization of the gospel, unscriptural prophetic directions, desire to amass wealth, competition over acquired wealth among the clergy etc, he has stated that "it seems there is nobody controlling the activities of churches in the country.”

Speaking at a 4-day symposium dubbed; “Transformation Conference 2023” held at Atonsu-Kumasi from 3rd to 6th October 2023, the former Anglican Archbishop underlined that unlike the historical churches, a good number of present-day Christian denominations have failed to involve themselves in the development of the country by providing social services such as schools, hospitals, clinics, orphanages, resettlement centers, among others.

Theme for the conference was; “The Church, Ghana’s Hope For Transformation”, organized by St. Georgina Health Care and Consultancy in partnership with the Truth Revival Ministry.

Most Rev. Prof. Daniel Yinkah Sarfo asserted in his address that, a number of those belonging to the latter category especially “one man/woman prophet churches “are massing up wealth but have failed to give back to the society.

“Like most historical churches register with the Registrar General of Ghana and pay taxes to Ghana Revenue Authority, all other churches must be encouraged to do so in order to reap much revenue for the development of Ghana”, he admonished.

Critiquing the status quo, he said “it seems there is no price control body in Ghana. Everybody does what they like so far as pricing is concerned”.

“The last National census estimated Christians to be about 71%. If all these 71% of the population are taught the good responsibilities of citizens such as “subjecting to the ruling authority; paying honor to those required; paying taxes and playing the roles of good citizens, Ghana will stand tall to gain in terms of development”, he added.

Below is a copy of his address at the symposium:

THE TRUTH REVIVAL MINISTRY TRANSFORMATION CONFERENCE 2023-TUESDAY 3RD OCTOBER TO FRIDAY 6TH OCTOBER 2023 TALK 4: THURSDAY, 5TH OCTOBER 2023 @ 10:55AM – 11:55AMMAIN THEME: THE CHURCH, GHANA’S HOPE FOR TRANSFORMATION THEME FOR TALK 4: PROLIFERATION OF CHURCHES IN GHANA-IMPLICATIONS FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

INTRODUCTION

Oxford advanced Learner’s Dictionary describes the word ‘proliferation” as the sudden increase in the number or amount of something; a large number of a particular thing (pg. 1233).

The theme therefore becomes, the sudden increase of churches in Ghana- implications for National Development.

Yes there is rapid springing up of Churches in every community in Ghana.

In Fact, there are Churches categorized under Christian Council of Ghana, Catholic Bishops Conference, Ghana Council of Charismatic Churches, Independent Spiritual Churches and even those not under any group outlined above.

Our Lord Jesus Christ in His baptism received His call as the Messiah; In His Temptation, he rejected three ways of going about his work as a Messiah but chose the way of the cross in giving his life as a ransom for many and finally declared His Nazareth manifesto in Luke 4:18-19, “The spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach good news to the poor, (salvation).

He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives (deliverance) and recovery of sight to the blind (spiritual and physical eye sight), to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favour”.

Our Lord Jesus Christ’s Ministry is a PHD ministry – Preach, Heal and Deliver.

This manifesto of our Lord Jesus Christ implies He is the originator of development and therefore any Christian ministry must be involved in the Development of the people.

If all the Churches springing up each day are to allign themselves to the Core Ministry of our Lord it will inure to the complete development of Ghana in no time.

It will suffice here that most of the Historical Churches apart from preaching to save the lost also provide for them social services such as schools from the basic level to the University or tertiary levels.

They also do Health delivery in providing hospitals and clinics, Orphanages, Resettlement Centres for the care of the blind, deaf and dumb; Eye hospitals, blind/deaf and dumb schools.

Such Churches offer rural and urban ministries (Agric in the Rural/Feeding in S/A).

To God be the glory for using these churches in these ways- The presence of the church in the community.

What aspect of the church when removed from the community will the community complain?

Unfortunately for some ‘one man/woman prophet churches’ the emphasis is quite different.

Some use their ministry to amass wealth. They now compete and challenge their counterparts as to the number of expensive cars that they have instead of giving back to society.

Again they do not preach unadulterated Gospel but five principles of success; ‘Akwankyere’ rites; Jesus did not have ministry of Akwankyere rites.

The Apostles preached Christ and him crucified and resurrected.

However, these one man/woman prophet churches must not be left alone.

There are para church Institutions which bring theological teachings to the doorsteps of churches for example ‘Global Christ like Leadership Bible College/Seminary by Apostle Peter Watson’- Couples and Singles Dinner Retreat. Theme: Keys to lasting marriage kill divorce. SEE – Philipines Theological SeminaryChristian service University College even offers certificate courses.

These must be deliberate Orientation/Exposure of these churches. Rev’d Raymond Antwi Fredua preaching Evangelistic Sermon at the One Week Service of the Late Rev’d Dr. Steve Asante quoted that “ Religiosity is not Christianity” you must be born again (Mark 10:17-22).

Like most historical Churches register with the Registrar General of Ghana and pay taxes to Ghana Revenue Authority, all other Churches must be encouraged to do so in order to reap much revenue for the development of Ghana.

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs must monitor the activities of Churches against the exploitation of the poor and giving back some their profits to society as the historical Churches do. (eg Ashimolo in London) The Registrar General in registering Churches must ensure that their leaders are well trained and qualified and have relevant constitution to guide the Church (Quoting a wrong text of the Bible). – Must be people of sound learning.

I have already stated that there are Churches under Christian Council of Churches, Catholic Bishops Conference, Ghana Council of Charismatic Churches, Independent Spiritual Churches and so on.

The Registrar General of Ghana must ensure that all those Churches being registered must come under a higher body to be regulated and controlled.

(eg Prophet Obinim versus Prophet Adarkwa) It seems there is no price control body in Ghana.

Everybody does what they like so far as pricing is concerned.

It seems also that there is nobody controlling the activities of churches in Ghana.

The sudden increase of Churches is good for the development of the country in terms of numbers.

The last National census estimated Christians to be about 71%.

If all these 71% of the population are taught the good responsibilities of citizens such as “ subjecting to the ruling authority; paying honour to those required ; paying taxes and playing the roles of good citizens, Ghana will stand tall to gain in terms of development”.

(Romans 13:1-7).

The Church is Ghana has both prophetic roles to guide the State and advocacy roles to speak for the voiceless.

Conclusion

Proliferation of Churches in Ghana has positive implications for National Development. The last National census in Ghana indicated 71% of Ghana’s population to Christianity; it is numbers and numbers count.

The yeast in the dough counts here – The church must impact society positively (Acts 11:26)

The Churches have to be harnessed to provide social services and give back to the society.

There should be measures to bring on board the one man/woman churches to contribute their quota, like the historical churches to national development.

Prepared and delivered by THE MOST REV’D PROF. DANIEL YINKAH SARFO(ARCHBISHOP EMERITUS-ANGLICAN CHURCH)