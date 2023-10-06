06.10.2023 LISTEN

General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr. Mensah Otabil, has expressed disappointment over the deteriorating state of the National Theatre in Accra, which he described as "severely malnourished" due to poor maintenance.

Speaking at this year's Experience Conference 2023, held at Maker's House Chapel on Sunday, October 1, 2023, Dr. Otabil commended Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the Founder of Maker's House Chapel, for constructing state-of-the-art auditoriums.

He noted the culture of poor maintenance of modern auditoriums citing the National Theatre as an example of a state property rotting away.

Dr. Otabil pointed out that despite the National Theatre being a gift from the Chinese government, it has not seen any facelift.

He emphasized that his remarks were not intended to attack government but rather an observation that can be verified by anyone who patronise the facility.

"Many times, when we see God use a person like Dr. Boadi Nyamekye here, and you see him and see the amazing work that God has done with him… This is how even the government of Ghana will struggle to build this," he stated.

He continued, “And I am not in any way insulting the Government of Ghana. I'm just speaking like Jesus Christ…Let the facts be the facts.

“Because you know, our National Theatre which is under severe malnourishment was built by the Chinese and dashed to us," he said.

Members of the arts and entertainment industry, especially playwrights, have voiced concerns about the poor state of the facilities and the lack of modern equipment, which has affected their productions.

In December of the previous year, playwright Kobina Ansah faced difficulties when a power outage interrupted his play, 'Once Upon a Riddle,' causing delays.

Others in the industry, including actor Fiifi Coleman and spoken word artist Oswald Okaitei, have also expressed their frustrations with the poor state of the National Theatre, hoping for improvements in the future.