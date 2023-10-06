Shehu Umaru Old Students' Association commissions ultra-modern renovated KG block

The Shehu Umaru Old Students Association, on Thursday, October 5 commissioned an ultramodern renovated Kindergarten block Complex at Shehu Umaru MA Basic School in Kete-Krachi, Oti Region.

The KG block complex was renovated and handed over to the school by the Old Students. The community greeted the occasion with a jamboree, essentially setting the entire Kete-Krachi township agog, as evidence of their immeasurable excitement.

A short ceremony was held at the forecourt of Shehu Umaru Basic School which brought together parents,old students, staff, students, community members and the general public to grace the auspicious occasion. After the short ceremony, the MCE, Municipal Education Director’s rep, old students and the delegation, then proceeded to the site to officially commission the newly renovated ultramodern KG block complex.

In his remarks, the MCE of Krachi West Municipal, Hon. Emmanuel Jalulah, conveyed his esteemed gratitude, to, first of all, the financiers of the project, for their bold and laudable initiative to advance the cause of education in the municipality.

He also thanked the community leaders, and indeed, all the people of Kete, for their age-long support to the educational fortunes of the community. He more importantly, used the occasion to challenge other schools and communities, to draw the necessary inspiration from the unprecedented feat chalked by the Shehu Umaru Old Students Association, and not hesitate to sacrifice the little they have for the good of education in their schools and communities. He noted, the school was founded on the immense sacrifices and selflessness of individual members of the community and continues to survive on their sacrifices and selflessness.

The MCE donated 50 dual desks to the school and promised to install some street bulbs around the school to prevent thievery.

On his part, Mallam Saminu chairman of the Association said, they were inspired by the principle of giving back to their alma mata and their unwavering commitment to strengthening education within the community, which motivated them to renovate the school. They pledged to continue to offer support to the school to enhance teaching and learning.

The chairman of the occasion Mr Samed Tahiru former Assistant Headmaster of Krasec advised parents to bring their children to fill the beautiful edifice, for education is the tool that can change the fortunes of their children as it has immensely changed his fortunes and others alike.

Present at the occasion were officers from the Krachi West Municipal Education Directorate, former Head Teachers, MP’s rep, Chiefs and Imams, Kaakye Youth Association President and many other distinguished personalities.