Ghana’s spending has remained within the limit of support programme – IMF

Finance Minister of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta [Left] with IMF Mission Chief to Ghana, Mr. StÃ©phane Roudet [Right]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that its staff and the Ghanaian authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies and reforms to conclude the first review of the 36-month ECF-supported program.

In a release today, it said Ghana’s performance with respect to the programme’s targets and reform objectives has been very strong.

The release was issued after an IMF team led by Mr. Stéphane Roudet, Mission Chief for Ghana concluded discussions with government on the progress of reforms and the authorities’ policy priorities in the context of the first review of Ghana’s three-year program under the Extended Credit Facility.

While in Ghana, the IMF team held meetings in Accra from September 25 to October 6 as the team engaged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and other stakeholders.

According to IMF Mission Chief to Ghana, Mr. Stéphane Roudet, the team found out that Ghana’s spending has remained within the limit of the support programme.

“Consistent with the authorities’ commitments under the Fund-supported program, fiscal performance has been strong, and Ghana is on track to lower the fiscal primary deficit on a commitment basis by about 4 percentage points of GDP in 2023. Spending has remained within program limits,” he said.

In the release, Mr. Stéphane Roudet noted that faced with an acute economic and financial crisis, the Ghanaian authorities have adjusted macroeconomic policies, successfully completed its domestic debt restructuring operation, and launched wide-ranging reforms.

He said these actions are already generating positive results, as growth in 2023 has proven more resilient than initially envisaged, inflation has declined, the fiscal and external positions have improved, and the exchange rate has stabilized.

Satisfied with the assessments, a staff-level agreement has been reached with the Ghana government which will now pave the way for a board-level agreement.

Once that is reached, Ghana will be able to access $600 million as the second tranche of the $3 billion credit facility.