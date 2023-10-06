Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
06.10.2023 Headlines

Ghana’s spending has remained within the limit of support programme – IMF

Finance Minister of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta Left with IMF Mission Chief to Ghana, Mr. Stphane Roudet RightFinance Minister of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta [Left] with IMF Mission Chief to Ghana, Mr. StÃ©phane Roudet [Right]
06.10.2023 LISTEN

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that its staff and the Ghanaian authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies and reforms to conclude the first review of the 36-month ECF-supported program.

In a release today, it said Ghana’s performance with respect to the programme’s targets and reform objectives has been very strong.

The release was issued after an IMF team led by Mr. Stéphane Roudet, Mission Chief for Ghana concluded discussions with government on the progress of reforms and the authorities’ policy priorities in the context of the first review of Ghana’s three-year program under the Extended Credit Facility.

While in Ghana, the IMF team held meetings in Accra from September 25 to October 6 as the team engaged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and other stakeholders.

According to IMF Mission Chief to Ghana, Mr. Stéphane Roudet, the team found out that Ghana’s spending has remained within the limit of the support programme.

“Consistent with the authorities’ commitments under the Fund-supported program, fiscal performance has been strong, and Ghana is on track to lower the fiscal primary deficit on a commitment basis by about 4 percentage points of GDP in 2023. Spending has remained within program limits,” he said.

In the release, Mr. Stéphane Roudet noted that faced with an acute economic and financial crisis, the Ghanaian authorities have adjusted macroeconomic policies, successfully completed its domestic debt restructuring operation, and launched wide-ranging reforms.

He said these actions are already generating positive results, as growth in 2023 has proven more resilient than initially envisaged, inflation has declined, the fiscal and external positions have improved, and the exchange rate has stabilized.

Satisfied with the assessments, a staff-level agreement has been reached with the Ghana government which will now pave the way for a board-level agreement.

Once that is reached, Ghana will be able to access $600 million as the second tranche of the $3 billion credit facility.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Finance Minister of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta Left with IMF Mission Chief to Ghana, Mr. Stphane Roudet Right Ghana’s spending has remained within the limit of support programme – IMF

1 hour ago

Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF team for second tranche of 600 million Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF team for second tranche of $600 mil...

1 hour ago

I'm disappointed in govt for poorly maintaining the National Theatre freely built by the Chinese —Dr Mensah Otabil ‘I'm disappointed in gov’t for poorly maintaining the National Theatre freely bu...

2 hours ago

Im not like coward Wontumi, I will never call the police; I will face you and give you a showdown – Ken Agyapong I’m not like coward Wontumi, I will never call the police; I will face you and g...

2 hours ago

There can no longer be controversy about validity of Free SHS policy – Akufo-Addo There can no longer be controversy about validity of ‘Free SHS’ policy – Akufo-A...

3 hours ago

Ghanas economy now in better place – IMF Ghana’s economy now in better place – IMF

3 hours ago

How can you say you will use funerals to promote tourism; you're myopic – Ken Agyapong blasts Tourism Minister How can you say you will use funerals to promote tourism; you're myopic – Ken Ag...

3 hours ago

Prime suspect in Sokoban businesswoman murder jailed 20 years for GHC167,000 theft Prime suspect in Sokoban businesswoman murder jailed 20 years for GHC167,000 the...

3 hours ago

Mohammadi has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail. By - NARGES MOHAMMADI FOUNDATIONAFPFile Iran women's activist Narges Mohammadi wins peace Nobel

3 hours ago

Govt financing model for infrastructural development outmoded – Alan Kyerematen Gov’t financing model for infrastructural development outmoded – Alan Kyerematen

Just in....
body-container-line