I’m not like coward Wontumi, I will never call the police; I will face you and give you a showdown – Ken Agyapong

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has described the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi as a coward.

This was after the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party threatened to have the Assin Central MP arrested if he threatened him again.

Addressing a press conference early this week, Chairman Wontumi replied to alleged threats from Ken Agyapong who had vowed to deal with him for always insulting some senior members of the party including Alan Kyerematen who resigned from NPP.

He cautioned the NPP flagbearer aspirant to desist from threatening him or he will have him arrested.

“You are always saying someone is a fool, that you regret being in the NPP, the way you speak, this is a showdown and all that. Let it end today. If not and you threaten me again I will make sure you are arrested. It’s advice to you because you did same and Ahmed Suale is now no more.

“What I’m asking of you is that, Kennedy, tell us what you can do before the primaries one month from today,” Chairman Wontumi shared.

Reacting to these comments in an interview with Starr FM, Ken Agyapong said he thought Chairman Wontumi would man up to say he would face him.

He said unlike coward Chairman Wontumi, he is ready to give anyone a showdown any day and will never call the Police.

“…I don’t want to talk about Chairman Wontumi because he is a young man who has just come into politics, I forgive him. I thought a bold man will always say that if you challenge me again or threaten me, I am also going to face you. But if you resort to the Police, it means you are a coward, case closed. We are not going to talk about it again,” Ken Agyapong said.

The Assin central MP added, “I will never call the police, I will come face to face and give you a showdown. If you’re saying that oh Ken Agyapong, this, this, I’m going to do this and that, I will not call the police. I will come and face you for you to know that I am a man.”