Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Court orders arrest of Therapist for stealing employer of GHC340,399

Crime & Punishment Court orders arrest of Therapist for stealing employer of GHC340,399
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a therapist accused of embezzling GHC340, 399 belonging to his employer.

Wiyada Senama, who is facing a charge of stealing, failed to attend court hence the bench warrant.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong, prayed to the court for a bench warrant.

The court presided over by Mr Sameul Bright Acquah issued a bench warrant for Senama's arrest and adjourned the matter to October 17, 2023.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainant Sandhayara W. Devi was the Director, Lemon Grass Spa, Labone, while the accused person, Wiyada Senama, was an employee of the complainant.

The prosecutor said the complainant and her husband employed the accused person and one, Suparat Taresat to work at the Spa.

On November 23, 2022, the two employees went out to have fun and returned home the following day at about 3:00am.

The prosecutor said the complainant heard about it and called the employees and rebuked them.

It said the rebuke resulted in a quarrel and the employees packed out of the complainant's premises.

On November 26, 2022, the complainant reported a theft of GHC50,000 at a police station.

During investigations, the police contacted Senama and Taresat to assist in their investigations.

The prosecution said investigations established that the accused person oversaw the finance of the Company.

One Samuel K. B. Asare of CFA Associates was engaged to audit the firm.

The prosecution said the auditor submitted his report, which indicated that the accused person had allegedly stolen GHC340,359 belonging to the Company.

It said the accused person was cautioned.
GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

There can no longer be controversy about validity of Free SHS policy – Akufo-Addo There can no longer be controversy about validity of ‘Free SHS’ policy – Akufo-A...

2 hours ago

Ghanas economy now in better place – IMF Ghana’s economy now in better place – IMF

2 hours ago

How can you say you will use funerals to promote tourism; you're myopic – Ken Agyapong blasts Tourism Minister How can you say you will use funerals to promote tourism; you're myopic – Ken Ag...

2 hours ago

Prime suspect in Sokoban businesswoman murder jailed 20 years for GHC167,000 theft Prime suspect in Sokoban businesswoman murder jailed 20 years for GHC167,000 the...

2 hours ago

Mohammadi has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail. By - NARGES MOHAMMADI FOUNDATIONAFPFile Iran women's activist Narges Mohammadi wins peace Nobel

2 hours ago

We will tax your income — GRA justifies decision to tax bloggers, brand influencers, MCs, others "We will tax your income" — GRA justifies decision to tax bloggers, brand influe...

2 hours ago

Govt financing model for infrastructural development outmoded – Alan Kyerematen Gov’t financing model for infrastructural development outmoded – Alan Kyerematen

2 hours ago

Govt considering grants for teachers who accept transfer to deprived communities – Education Minister Govt considering grants for teachers who accept transfer to deprived communities...

2 hours ago

Ive been unfair to him to Mahama – Kennedy Agyapong I’ve been unfair to him to Mahama – Kennedy Agyapong

2 hours ago

Ghana doing well, 600m disbursement possible in November – IMF Boss Ghana doing well, $600m disbursement possible in November – IMF Boss

Just in....
body-container-line