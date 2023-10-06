Prime suspect in Sokoban businesswoman murder jailed 20 years for GHC167,000 theft

Allister John, the prime suspect in the killing of the 35-year-old businesswoman at Sokoban, has been sentenced to 20 years in another case for stealing a mobile phone and an amount of GHC 167,666.

He was convicted on two counts of stealing at the Asokwa Circuit Court after he was charged with stealing a mobile phone worth four thousand Ghana cedis and stealing a cash amount of GHC 167,666 from the complainant, Gloria Morrison, another businesswoman, and resident of Bantama within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti region.

According to the police, Allister John worked with the complainant at a Bantama hotel as a receptionist in 2022 but left and later returned to the facility in July 2023.

Upon being reemployed at the hotel, the complainant asked Allister John to help adjust her phone’s settings, but he fled with the phone. He later accessed the phone and withdrew the GHC 167,666 from the complainant’s bank account using the mobile app.

During the sentencing hearing at the Asokwa Circuit Court on Friday 6th October, the court explained that it took into consideration the fact that the convict had no previous conviction at the time of sentencing.

The judge, Her Honor, Vida Yeboah also noted that she took into consideration the convict’s age and the fact that he admitted to the offence charged thereby not wasting the time of the court.

Allister John was thus sentenced to 20 years for the 1st count of stealing which is a phone worth GHC 4,000 and 20 years for the second count of stealing GHC 167,666 which he withdrew from the complainant's bank account using the mobile app.

He will serve the two sentences concurrently. The convict, Allister John broke into tears, knelt down, and pleaded with the court to reduce the sentencing but the court noted that the ruling had already been given hence nothing could be done.

He was then whisked out of court by the police and taken to prison custody.

