Former Board Chair and Executive Director honoured by GII

Mrs. Linda Ofori Kwafo, a former executive director, was honoured by the local Transparency International chapter in Ghana, Ghana Integrity Initiatives (GII), for her meritorious contribution to Ghana and decades of unwavering leadership in the fight against corruption.

At a brief but impressive ceremony in Accra, the Reverend Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Ansah, the current Board Chairman, gave the honoree a citation that said, "GII applauds your meritorious contribution to the fight against corruption and the significant contributions you made to the organisation."

"Today, September 29, 2023, we honour you because you have demonstrated through your words and deeds what it means to be a dedicated, committed, and, most importantly, a person of integrity.

"You did GII well, and for that, we will always remember you. Ayekoo thank you for your support of the expansion of GII and the overall battle against corruption.

According to a brief description of Mrs. Ofori-Kwafo made available to the media , she rosed through the ranks to become the Executive Director of GII in March 2016 and remained in that position for seven years before stepping down in June 2023.

She served on various well-known platforms and was elected to the Board of Transparency International (TI) during her tenure as Executive Director, per the profile.

Since the TI Board was established in 1999, she was the first woman from sub-Saharan Africa to have a position on it.

The current board chair of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) is Mrs. Kwafo.

The former board chairwoman, Mrs. Elsie Bunyan, was also recognised by GII for her services in guiding the board, management, and personnel to successfully complete the anti-corruption entity's mission.

From December 2019 to December 2022, Mrs. Bunyan served as the chair of GII's governing board.

She supported the organization's strategic direction while serving as vice chair of the board prior to being named board chair.

On September 9th, 2009, Mrs. Bunyan became a member of GII. In April of 2013, she was elected to the organization's board.

The occasion served as a platform for Mrs. Mary Awelana Addah, the newly appointed Executive Director, to be sworn in and introduced to the organization's stakeholders.

The event was attended by representatives from the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), the Institute for Democratic Development (IDEG), the Legal Resources Centre, Globethics Ghana, some members of the Diplomatic Corps, and media professionals.

Along with academia, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the OSP, and the National Commission for Civic Education, STARGhana Foundation.

