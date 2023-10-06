Gov’t financing model for infrastructural development outmoded – Alan Kyerematen

06.10.2023 LISTEN

The founder of the Movement for Change, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has said his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) contains private-sector financing for infrastructural development.

According to Alan, Ghana’s underdevelopment is because successive governments have tried to fund developmental projects through their budgets which lack the required funds.

He said the 15 thematic areas of the GTP will push the transformational agenda for Ghana towards job creation and help address the unemployment situation, particularly of the youth.

The Independent Presidential aspirant told Kwesi Parker Wilson, host of Oyerepa TV Breakfast Time on Wednesday that the economy must at all times be strong hence his position to pursue a vigorous industrialization policy with adequate funding.

The Great Transformational Plan, he said, will basically promote economic stability, Industrialization, agriculture, energy, Health, and Education to change Ghana.

Mr. Kyerematen pointed to industrialization as the basis of his approach to job creation.

He expressed the hope that Ghana is about to experience a major transformation following political independence.

He disclosed that he will draw his support from the rank and file of the NDC, NPP, CPP, professionals and

the general public as his constituency to push the transformational agenda for Ghana and urged the youth to champion the proposed transformational agenda.