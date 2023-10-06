Modern Ghana logo
How can you say you will use funerals to promote tourism; you're myopic – Ken Agyapong blasts Tourism Minister

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has lambasted the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, describing him as a Minister without foresight.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Thursday, October 5, the Assin Central Member of Parliament said it is shocking that in this day and age, the Tourism Minister wants to use funerals to promote tourism.

Recently, the Tourism Minister in an interview with the media said the country loves funerals and he plans to leverage such occasions to promote tourism and create jobs for the youth across the country.

“We will find funerals at places where there are tourist attractions. When they finish the funeral, the people will be served local dishes and drinks including sobolo so that when we finish, we will bus them to these tourist attractions.

“We are busing them for free, so when we go to that area, there are restaurants there; they will buy food; they will buy artefacts. They will enrich the local economy. So we will take advantage of funerals to deepen our cultural assets and thereby create jobs for our youth,” Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal argued.

Sharing his view on this vision, Kennedy Agyapong has blasted the Tourism Minister, describing him as myopic.

According to him, there is no way Ghana can move forward with such Ministers in government,

“If your minister says he will use funerals and sobolo to promote tourism how can you move forward? We don’t need myopic thinkers. The way Ghana is we need men with big brains. He is a myopic thinker. How can you tell us you will use funerals and they will serve sobolo and people were clapping? I said Jesus Chris what a country we live in,” Ken Agyapong bemoaned.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
