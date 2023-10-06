Ghanaian Youth urged to use appropriate channel when migrating

The African International President for Diaspora and Founder of Blacks Lives Matter, Mystic Alpha, has said it is important that Ghanaian youths who desire to migrate to foreign countries acquire the needed skills and proper documentation before travelling.

He said during the launch of this year’s Alogboshie Festival 2023 at Achimota in the Greater Accra Region.

The festival is expected to promote youth empowerment and community development by harnessing talents and skills and present an opportunity to educate youths on proper channels for travelling.

He mentioned that in spite of the dangers associated with irregular migration migrants borrow huge sums of monies for the process and in most cases are defrauded.

“So what we are doing is for youth empowerment and community development because it is important that we give back to youths and the community especially women to be self-dependent in society.

“For some time now in Africa youths have been dying on the Atlantic ocean because they desire to travel abroad but no one realized the need to advise them on the right channel and so we don’t want our youth to continue to follow that pattern so I thought that I bring to light the better way to travel whether you are a student, a skilled person, nurse or whatever provided you have certificate to back it we want to assist these individuals,” he stated.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) from 2014 to 2022, more than 4,000 fatalities were recorded annually on migratory routes worldwide.

The number of deaths recorded according to the IOM, however represents only a minimum estimate because the majority of migrant deaths around the world go unrecorded.

In 2023 alone about 25,000 migrants died or went missing while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to get to Europe, a startling two-thirds increase from last year’s toll of 1,680 according to the United Nations.

The figure, he said remain scary and requires that Ghanaian youths are educated on the proper channels to use for travelling.

He added that providing opportunities to these youths would reduce robbery cases, prostitution and other crimes fuelled by unemployment.

Nii Kumah Artiso Gablah II, Chief of Alogboshie at Achimota in the Greater Accra Region on his part advised Ghanaian youths to acquire proper documents and use the appropriate channel for migration to avert deaths and slavery.

"It felt bad to hear Ghanaian and African youth travelling by road through the desert and the Mediterranean Sea to seek greener pastures abroad without acquiring certificates to guarantee them job opportunities."

Activities as part of the festival include music performances, fashion, beauty pageant, football, and cultural display among others.