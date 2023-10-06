Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Who among your wives will be the First Lady when you’re president? — Wode Maya quizzes Ken Agyapong

Social News Youtuber Wode Mayaleft and Kennedy Agyapong
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Youtuber Wode Maya[left] and Kennedy Agyapong

NPP presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has been quizzed on who among his numerous wives would become First Lady if he wins the upcoming election.

YouTuber Wode Maya engaged the flagbearer hopeful in a tweet on Thursday, October 5, saying "I really wanted to find out who will become the First Lady if you ever become the President".

The question comes after Mr. Agyapong, who is believed to have multiple wives, warned the youth about the challenges of polygamy.

In an earlier tweet, the outspoken politician said: "I won't advise any young man to have multiple women only if you knew the problems I go through."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Youtuber Wode Mayaleft and Kennedy Agyapong Who among your wives will be the First Lady when you’re president? — Wode Maya q...

1 hour ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuorleft and Alan Kyerematen ‘Let’s pray for the family’ — Alan Kyerematen commiserates with Kufuor over wife...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson Retract and issue a rejoinder — Ato Forson chases Daily Guide on plea of bargain...

1 hour ago

Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, Presidential Health Advisor Promoting organ donation can help save lives in Ghana — Presidential Health Advi...

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyepong, NPP flagbearer hopeful If you know the problems I face, you won’t go for multiple women — Kennedy Agyap...

2 hours ago

Akim Oda MPleft and Kennedy Agyapong Gov’t threatening to abort Akim Oda market construction because the MP supports ...

3 hours ago

Finance Minister of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta Left with IMF Mission Chief to Ghana, Mr. Stphane Roudet Right Ghana’s spending has remained within the limit of support programme – IMF

3 hours ago

Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF team for second tranche of 600 million Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF team for second tranche of $600 mil...

3 hours ago

I'm disappointed in govt for poorly maintaining the National Theatre freely built by the Chinese —Dr Mensah Otabil ‘I'm disappointed in gov’t for poorly maintaining the National Theatre freely bu...

4 hours ago

Im not like coward Wontumi, I will never call the police; I will face you and give you a showdown – Ken Agyapong I’m not like coward Wontumi, I will never call the police; I will face you and g...

Just in....
body-container-line