Who among your wives will be the First Lady when you’re president? — Wode Maya quizzes Ken Agyapong

NPP presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has been quizzed on who among his numerous wives would become First Lady if he wins the upcoming election.

YouTuber Wode Maya engaged the flagbearer hopeful in a tweet on Thursday, October 5, saying "I really wanted to find out who will become the First Lady if you ever become the President".

The question comes after Mr. Agyapong, who is believed to have multiple wives, warned the youth about the challenges of polygamy.

In an earlier tweet, the outspoken politician said: "I won't advise any young man to have multiple women only if you knew the problems I go through."