‘Let’s pray for the family’ — Alan Kyerematen commiserates with Kufuor over wife’s demise

Tributes & Condolences
1 HOUR AGO
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor[left] and Alan Kyerematen

Founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen has visited ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor to commiserate with him following the death of his wife Mrs. Theresah Aba Kufuor.

In a show of support, Alan Kyerematen went to the residence of his former boss on Thursday, October 5, to express his condolences.

"I visited my Senior Brother, Former President J.A. Kufuor, and his family earlier today to express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of his dear wife and former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor," Mr. Kyerematen wrote on Facebook.

Mr. Kyerematen, who served under Kufuor's administration, described the former President as his "Senior Brother" — highlighting their close relationship.

In his post, the presidential hopeful called on the public to remember the Kufuor family: "Let's keep the Kufuor family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," he stated.

