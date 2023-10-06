Modern Ghana logo
Retract and issue a rejoinder — Ato Forson chases Daily Guide on plea of bargain publication in ambulance trial

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has denied claims by the Daily Guide Newspaper that he is seeking a plea bargain in his ongoing trial over the procurement of ambulances.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Godwin Tameklo, a member of Dr. Forson's defense team, described the Daily Guide's report as "without any factual basis and merely an attempt to court public disaffection."

The statement said, "The Hon. Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has not applied to the Honorable Court or the Attorney General Department for a plea bargain or any out of court settlement of the pending charges being prosecuted against him."

It added that "The Honourable Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has throughout maintained his innocence having pleaded not guilty to the charges."

Mr. Tameklo said the minority leader "believes that this latest mischievous publication by the Daily Guide is basically to divert attention from the #OccupyBOG demonstration."

He demanded that the paper "retracts the content in question and issue a public statement acknowledging the lack of substance in the allegations made against him. By doing so, you will demonstrate your commitment to journalistic integrity."

